NAFCD welcomes Michael Wilbur as new executive director

New Orleans, La.—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has appointed Michael Wilbur as the incoming executive director, effective July 1—at which point Kevin Gammonley will officially retire after over 10 years of management and leadership.

“I couldn’t be more excited to introduce Michael Wilbur to our community of floor covering distribution executives,” Gammonley said. “It’s been an honor to serve our members and help shepherd the association’s growth for the past decade. We have an incredible team in place and I’m confident that our members will experience a seamless transition with the valuable networking and educational opportunities they have come to expect from NAFCD.”

Based in Washington D.C., Wilbur has spent his career bringing together professional communities through trade associations—most recently serving as the vice president of engagement for the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI). His leadership on recruitment, engagement and marketing is said to have helped grow the association and strengthen its position in the transportation industry as an effective advocate for its members.

NAFCD represents a growing network of distributors and suppliers dedicated to pursing the association’s mission of developing and promoting the effectiveness of distribution processes to improve member profitability and growth. Through its partnerships, NAFCD aims to provide members with valuable market research, opportunities to connect with fellow industry leaders and executive coaching/training.

“I am excited to join this impressive community and leverage the broad expertise of our members,” Wilbur said. “NAFCD has seen significant success throughout Kevin’s tenure. I look forward to building on that legacy and working alongside the board to deepen member engagement and further solidify NAFCD as the premier trade association for the floor covering distribution channel.”

Both Gammonley and Wilbur are set to attend this year’s 2024 NAFCD Distributor Convention from October 22-24, held here. Registration opens in early July.