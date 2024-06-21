NAFCD welcomes Michael Wilbur as new executive director

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNAFCD welcomes Michael Wilbur as new executive director

New Orleans, La.—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has appointed Michael Wilbur as the incoming executive director, effective July 1—at which point Kevin Gammonley will officially retire after over 10 years of management and leadership.

“I couldn’t be more excited to introduce Michael Wilbur to our community of floor covering distribution executives,” Gammonley said. “It’s been an honor to serve our members and help shepherd the association’s growth for the past decade. We have an incredible team in place and I’m confident that our members will experience a seamless transition with the valuable networking and educational opportunities they have come to expect from NAFCD.”

Based in Washington D.C., Wilbur has spent his career bringing together professional communities through trade associations—most recently serving as the vice president of engagement for the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI). His leadership on recruitment, engagement and marketing is said to have helped grow the association and strengthen its position in the transportation industry as an effective advocate for its members.

NAFCD represents a growing network of distributors and suppliers dedicated to pursing the association’s mission of developing and promoting the effectiveness of distribution processes to improve member profitability and growth. Through its partnerships, NAFCD aims to provide members with valuable market research, opportunities to connect with fellow industry leaders and executive coaching/training.

“I am excited to join this impressive community and leverage the broad expertise of our members,” Wilbur said. “NAFCD has seen significant success throughout Kevin’s tenure. I look forward to building on that legacy and working alongside the board to deepen member engagement and further solidify NAFCD as the premier trade association for the floor covering distribution channel.”

Both Gammonley and Wilbur are set to attend this year’s 2024 NAFCD Distributor Convention from October 22-24, held here. Registration opens in early July.

Previous article
Tarkett, Mycocycle begin construction waste decomposition project
Next article
New home sales down in April

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Year-over-year gains for single-family built-for-rent starts

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Single-family built-for-rent construction posted year-over-year gains as of the first quarter of 2024, as builders sought to add additional rental housing in a...
Read more
News

New home sales down in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Mortgage rates that averaged above 7% since mid-April—per Freddie Mac data—acted as a drag on new home sales in April, according to the...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett, Mycocycle begin construction waste decomposition project

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Tarkett, through a partnership with Mycocycle, is working to help decompose and recycle construction waste via mycelium. Tarkett was first introduced to Mycocycle at...
Read more
Commercial

Starnet awards: Commercial projects exhibit creativity, craftsmanship

FCNews Staff - 0
The Starnet Design Awards celebrate outstanding commercial flooring design in corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, multifamily, government and retail facilities. The diverse categories allow designers...
Read more
News

WFCA appoints two new board directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has appointed two industry leaders to its board of directors: Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali Bamboo; and Dani...
Read more
News

Mohawk’s PureTech wins sustainability award

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s planet-friendly waterproof flooring, PureTech, has been chosen as a 2024 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media. The award is...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X