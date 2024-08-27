Foam Products Corp to open IXPE production facility

Trion, Ga.—Georgia-based Foam Products Corp (FPC) is set to open its new IXPE manufacturing facility by the end of Q3 this year. The $15 million-dollar, 100,000-square-foot facility is located here.

“This plant’s location is near the heart of the existing U.S. flooring manufacturing corridor and will enhance our ability to quickly service the needs for pad attached foams to the ‘Made in America’ flooring market,” said Erik Arnold, FPC president.

The facility sits on approximately 20 acres of land here and will specialize in flooring products and components—while also having capabilities to service automotive, medical and industrial tape product demands. The company said it will have room for further expansion—up to 300,000 square feet. This is intended to allow manufacturers to eliminate logistic difficulties, time issues and carrying costs currently associated with importing products from Asia.

FPC said it will provide the reliable and consistent levels of quality that have been synonymous with the company since its start 1978. The company said it plans to create about 100 new jobs by the end of 2025.

Additionally, the state of Georgia offered incentives for the project, as well as resources to the local community to support infrastructure improvements.