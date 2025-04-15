The Vita Group awarded EcoVadis Platinum rating

Middleton, Manchester—UK foam manufacturer The Vita Group has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum rating, scoring an 83 out of 100. According to Vita, the rating places the company in the top 1% of those assessed globally by EcoVadis, highlighting its commitment to creating sustainable business practices through a future-fit sustainability management system.

To be awarded an EcoVadis Platinum rating, companies must be dedicated to integrating sustainability into every aspect of their operations and receive a high evaluation across four key areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“We are honoured to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating,” said Omar Hoek, CEO of The Vita Group. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and driving positive change across our value chain. We will continue to strive for excellence in our sustainability initiatives and lead by example in our industry.”

Key achievements that contributed to Vita’s recognition included:

The implementation of cutting-edge technologies and practices to minimize environmental impact. Vita’s sustainable foam product Orbis revolutionizes circularity in flexible polyurethane (PU) foams by incorporating recycled raw materials from end-of-life foam, creating a genuine closed loop circular solution.

Strong focus on labour rights, diversity and inclusion within its workforce. Vita was recognized for its approach to embedding sustainability within the workforce; for example, running internal campaigns and initiatives such as a bulletin system for sharing best practices across the group.

Upholding of the highest ethical standards, business practices and integration of transparent policies, including a zero-tolerance policy for anti-bribery, corruption and competition violations, with no cases of child labour, human trafficking or modern slavery and no non-compliance notices.

Investment in tools that ensure the supply chain shares Vita’s commitment to the same sustainability values. Vita has developed a bespoke Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) tool to optimize supplier data, ensure consistent adherence to sustainability goals and support innovation.

“To drive transformational change, The Vita Group has proactively embraced a mindset of responsibility and leadership, allowing it to manifest in our actions,” said Natalie Watson group director of sustainability. “For us, it’s not about being told to change; it’s about taking responsibility and leading the way. Our EcoVadis Platinum rating reassures us that our approach is the right path to positive change.”

The EcoVadis Platinum rating acknowledges Vita’s achievements but also confirms its momentum toward the sustainable future it is building, the company said.