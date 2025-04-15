The benefits of remote moisture monitoring

By FCNews Columnist
moisture monitoringThe moisture monitoring industry has come a long way. There are now moisture testing systems that automate the recording process. (There are even some that allow you to get moisture readings remotely!)

This smart technology can help you save time and get more data on your project’s drying status, which can give your business a competitive edge.

How does remote automated moisture monitoring work? Automated moisture monitoring systems work with the help of Bluetooth technology. In the case of Wagner Meter’s RH in-situ probes for concrete (the Rapid RH L6 combined with the Datagrabber with Bluetooth) and ambient data logger (Smart Logger), both devices are paired with Bluetooth technology, allowing concrete moisture readings or ambient data to reach your phone wirelessly (see related article on this page). With Wagner Meter’s automated moisture testing system, these readings are sent to the DataMaster L6 app—an app you can download to receive, store and share records of your concrete moisture data.

Some automated moisture testing systems also allow you to get the results remotely, meaning you won’t have to venture to the jobsite to check your readings. This is done by coupling your in-situ probes with a device to extend their Bluetooth capabilities and getting a data logger that allows for cellular connection so you can access its readings remotely (like the Floorcloud Jobsite Conditions Sensor).

On top of making your job easier, remote automated monitoring also makes the moisture recording process more efficient and secure. Remote automated monitoring offers incredible benefits for people looking for faster and more effortless and thorough data monitoring.

Altogether, remote automated monitoring will save you:

  • Time. You won’t waste hours traveling back and forth to the jobsite.
  • Effort. Getting readings is now as easy as opening an app on your phone—no traveling or manual recording necessary.
  • Money. Time is money in the floor installation world, but remote automated monitoring can tell you when your concrete and ambient conditions are ready for installation so you won’t miss it and waste more money.

Remoted automated monitoring also improves:

  • Data accuracy. The readings are transmitted directly to the app, removing the need for humans to record it by hand, thus removing the opportunity for human error.
  • Report creation. Some systems automatically create a report for your data, removing the need to fill out forms by hand.
  • Data security. Because you have digital records that are safely stored on an app in your phone, you won’t have to worry about losing physical records ever again.
  • Data sharing capabilities. Digital records makes it easy to store and share data.

Bottom line: Advances in the moisture monitoring industry, help flooring professionals get their job done easier, faster and more efficiently.

Jason Spangler is sales manager with Wagner Meters. He has more than 25 years’ experience in sales and sales management across a broad spectrum of industries, and has extensive industry involvement, including the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), the International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI) and the Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA).

