Bjelin launches herringbone flooring

By FCNews Staff
herringboneHannover, Germany—Bjelin introduced a durable herringbone floor empowered by patented technologies, designed to offer a modern take on a timeless classic. Woodura Herringbone 2.0 showcases larger panels, delivering three times the strength of traditional wood options and is easily installed with click technology.

Bjelin’s hardened wood herringbone flooring features Woodura technology for improved impact resistance and 5G floor locking solution, meant for easy installation. Previously tested in Scandinavia, this product’s success is said to have prompted an international rollout.

“Woodura Herringbone 2.0 demonstrates our commitment to innovation and creativity,” said Fredrik Alfredsson, Bjelin’s global head of sales. “Aesthetically, this is a design product combining traditional elegance with a contemporary flair and functionally—it provides a much more durable alternative.”

At 91mm x 546mm, these panels surpass traditional parquet herringbone sizes, meant to offer a modern feel. Woodura technology not only enables larger panel production but also optimizes raw material utilization.

Intended to be versatile and creative, this flooring can be installed in multiple patterns, from traditional herringbone, double, triple, ladder and blocks. Made with responsibly sourced Croatian oak, this collection is offered in Misty White, Natural and Earth Grey. This flooring is also available in a clean select grading with a tough pro matt lacquer surface treatment meant for easy maintenance and enduring aesthetics.

