Floor & Decor announces grand opening of Rhode Island store

Warwick, R.I.—Floor & Decor, a high-growth retailer who specializes in hard surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its first warehouse location here. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of approximately 50 full-time and part-time associates to be led by Mike Falco, the store’s chief executive merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our first store location in Warwick, Rhode Island,” Falco said. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation and we are excited to expand our footprint in the Rhode Island market with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 29, at 10:00 am ET with the Chamber of Commerce of Central Rhode Island. In addition, guests can enjoy light refreshments while touring the new store location.

Calling all PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro network to the new location with a special Pro Industry Networking Event on September 12. Pros can visit prograndopening.com/warwick to RSVP and register to win $10,000 and other prizes—including an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, a YETI Cooler, a GoPro and so much more.

The first 100 attendees to show up will receive a free tumbler. During the event, visitors will get to meet the Pro Services Team, interact with supplier representatives and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” Falco said.

Floor & Decor is also set to partner with Smell D Roses, Café Tempo Coffee House, Sugar Mama’s Sweets and Treats and Jack’s Snacks, A dog bakery, to promote the new store opening. The first 200 customers will be treated to a flower bar, sweets, dog treats and more. In addition to the grand opening activities through Floor & Decor’s Community Impact Local Grant program, its new Warwick location will donate an in-kind contribution to the organization—House of Hope—to support its local efforts to ending homelessness in Rhode Island. A Floor Makeover Sweepstakes and Million Dollar Dice Roll will also take place.