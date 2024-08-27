Floor & Decor announces grand opening of Rhode Island store

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFloor & Decor announces grand opening of Rhode Island store

Floor & Decor grand openingWarwick, R.I.—Floor & Decor, a high-growth retailer who specializes in hard surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its first warehouse location here. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of approximately 50 full-time and part-time associates to be led by Mike Falco, the store’s chief executive merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our first store location in Warwick, Rhode Island,” Falco said. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation and we are excited to expand our footprint in the Rhode Island market with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 29, at 10:00 am ET with the Chamber of Commerce of Central Rhode Island. In addition, guests can enjoy light refreshments while touring the new store location.

Calling all PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro network to the new location with a special Pro Industry Networking Event on September 12. Pros can visit prograndopening.com/warwick to RSVP and register to win $10,000 and other prizes—including an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, a YETI Cooler, a GoPro and so much more.

The first 100 attendees to show up will receive a free tumbler. During the event, visitors will get to meet the Pro Services Team, interact with supplier representatives and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” Falco said.

Floor & Decor is also set to partner with Smell D Roses, Café Tempo Coffee House, Sugar Mama’s Sweets and Treats and Jack’s Snacks, A dog bakery, to promote the new store opening. The first 200 customers will be treated to a flower bar, sweets, dog treats and more. In addition to the grand opening activities through Floor & Decor’s Community Impact Local Grant program, its new Warwick location will donate an in-kind contribution to the organization—House of Hope—to support its local efforts to ending homelessness in Rhode Island. A Floor Makeover Sweepstakes and Million Dollar Dice Roll will also take place.

Previous article
AFS partners with Centricity
Next article
Bjelin launches herringbone flooring

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mohawk SolidTech chosen for Ranney Day makeover

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s SolidTech flooring was selected by Sunshine on a Ranney Day for its recent bedroom makeover for 16-year-old Kendall. Sunshine on a Ranney...
Read more
News

Foam Products Corp to open IXPE production facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Trion, Ga.—Georgia-based Foam Products Corp (FPC) is set to open its new IXPE manufacturing facility by the end of Q3 this year. The $15...
Read more
News

Bjelin launches herringbone flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Bjelin introduced a durable herringbone floor empowered by patented technologies, designed to offer a modern take on a timeless classic. Woodura Herringbone 2.0...
Read more
News

AFS partners with Centricity

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a leader in lifestyle services including innovative flooring protection solutions, announced its newest customer, America’s Floor Source (AFS). This collaboration brings...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: How customers can move the needle

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/aWrTRINTASw Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Lead gen: Successful tactics to drive store traffic

FCNews Staff - 0
While traditional marketing strategies—print ads, radio, etc.—remain relevant today, the digital realm has become a hotbed of opportunity. In addition to strategies like web...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X