AFS partners with Centricity

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Centricity, a leader in lifestyle services including innovative flooring protection solutions, announced its newest customer, America’s Floor Source (AFS). This collaboration brings Centricity’s five-year accidental damage protection plans to a large number of Midwest homeowners, ensuring comprehensive coverage for their flooring investments.

“We’re excited to partner with Centricity to provide our customers with coverage that goes beyond what homeowner’s insurance or a manufacturer warranty covers,” said Michel Vermette, CEO & CFO of the AFS Group. “Our customers expect the best when they shop at America’s Floor Source and safeguarding their beautiful flooring investment for five years gives them an added layer of assurance that provides true peace of mind.”

Centricity’s accidental damage protection plans offer full repair or replacement for most flooring accidents, providing peace of mind with no service fees and no deductibles. Homeowners benefit from coverage up to the total amount paid for their flooring, setting a new standard in the industry.

One of the nation’s leading flooring providers, AFS, operates 12 locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. With more than 24 years of experience, America’s Floor Source said it is poised to enhance its flooring sales by integrating Centricity’s protection plans, driving revenue growth without the need for additional traffic or inventory.

According to the company, retailers who partner with Centricity can expect to boost revenue, margin, customer satisfaction and loyalty by offering a program that consumers overwhelmingly say they want to protect their major flooring investments.

Bob Kilinski, Centricity’s chief sales and marketing officer, welcomed America’s Floor Source as an important new partner. “Our goal is to collaborate with top-tier retailers who are forward thinking, value innovation, and prioritize customer-first solutions. Centricity’s accidental damage protection plans offer unparalleled value to our partners and their customers ensuring that their flooring investments remain protected and beautiful. America’s Floor Source immediately embraced this program as a valuable upgrade to offer their customers, and we are excited to partner with them.”

Centricity’s protection plans cover a wide range of flooring types including carpet, laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl plank and tile against accidents that cause scratches, dents, gouges, cracks, stains, pulls, rips, burns, damaged grout and more.