NALFA develops test method for moldings

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNALFA develops test method for moldings

moulding test methodWashington, D.C.—The North America Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has developed methodologies over the years to address laminate flooring, sustainability and underlayment—all of which work to establish distinct criteria for evaluating quality, sustainability and performance. The group’s latest achievement includes  the development of a molding test method that will cover a wide range of products ranging from accessory/transition moldings to tread coverings.

The development of the method is a collaborative effort between four leading companies in the flooring industry—Framerica, Mohawk, Versatrim and Zamma—in conjunction with North Carolina State’s Hodges Wood Products Laboratory. By pooling their resources, knowledge and expertise, these entities aim to establish a comprehensive testing standard that ensures a high-level of quality and performance across the spectrum of molding products used in laminate flooring installation.

Initial testing and research yielded promising results, showcasing the potential for integrating existing NALFA test methods into the evaluation of molding products. The tests conducted are as follows:

  1. Thickness swell
  2. Light resistance
  3. Cleanability and stain resistance
  4. Wear resistance

According to NALFA, the new testing procedures entail refining and optimizing other methods to better accommodate the distinct characteristics and performance demands of molding products. The group said it developed the new molding test method in accordance with the association’s commitment to raising industry standards and fostering excellence in flooring products.

Previous article
Belknap-Haines-STC promotes Brian Green
Next article
NTCA taps new executive consultant

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Design Week kicks off in Chicago

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—Two commercial shows—NeoCon, the largest commercial design showcase in North America; and Design Days, the new kid on the block that has drawn significant...
Read more
News

Daltile hosts A&D community during annual ‘Parked at NeoCon’ event

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Daltile welcomed architects and designers to its Design Studio here for the company’s annual “Parked at NeoCon” lunch. The event showcased the brand’s exciting...
Read more
News

Bjelin’s Woodura wins NeoCon award

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Bjelin’s durable Woodura hardwood flooring has won the Best of NeoCon 2024 Award. This award recognizes ideas that show innovative and sustainable design. “We’re honored...
Read more
Featured Post

Award of Excellence: Mohawk, EF win Best Overall

Ken Ryan - 0
Garden City, N.Y.—Winning never seems to get old for Mohawk and Engineered Floors, which once again proved to be the big winners in FCNews’...
Read more
News

Mohawk elevates Jason Randolph

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Mohawk has promoted Jason Randolph, formerly SVP, Karastan sales, to the position of senior vice president, residential sales. He assumes the position formerly held...
Read more
News

Tarkett, Mycocycle partnership aims to drive industry to zero waste

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio —Tarkett has formed a partnership with Mycocycle, a Chicago-based, nature-inspired biotech startup, in a move to drive the construction industry to zero...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X