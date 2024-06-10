NALFA develops test method for moldings

Washington, D.C.—The North America Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has developed methodologies over the years to address laminate flooring, sustainability and underlayment—all of which work to establish distinct criteria for evaluating quality, sustainability and performance. The group’s latest achievement includes the development of a molding test method that will cover a wide range of products ranging from accessory/transition moldings to tread coverings.

The development of the method is a collaborative effort between four leading companies in the flooring industry—Framerica, Mohawk, Versatrim and Zamma—in conjunction with North Carolina State’s Hodges Wood Products Laboratory. By pooling their resources, knowledge and expertise, these entities aim to establish a comprehensive testing standard that ensures a high-level of quality and performance across the spectrum of molding products used in laminate flooring installation.

Initial testing and research yielded promising results, showcasing the potential for integrating existing NALFA test methods into the evaluation of molding products. The tests conducted are as follows:

Thickness swell Light resistance Cleanability and stain resistance Wear resistance

According to NALFA, the new testing procedures entail refining and optimizing other methods to better accommodate the distinct characteristics and performance demands of molding products. The group said it developed the new molding test method in accordance with the association’s commitment to raising industry standards and fostering excellence in flooring products.