Belknap-Haines-STC promotes Brian Green

By FCNews Staff
Belknap-Haines-STCMansfield, Mass.—Belknap-Haines-STC has promoted Brian Green to the newly created position of chief sales and marketing officer, North America region. In this role, Green will lead all sales, marketing and product management efforts across territories encompassing the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and South-Central regions.

In addition, Green will spearhead the development and execution of a cohesive sales and marketing strategy for all of Belknap-Haines-STC’s North American operations. His focus will be on driving profitable sales growth that benefits both the company’s valued customers and vendor partners.

“Brian is a proven leader and one of the most accomplished sales executives in our industry,” said Paul Castagliuolo, president of Belknap-Haines-STC. “He consistently exceeds expectations in every role we entrust him with. His deep understanding of the industry, customer needs and ability to deliver results make him uniquely qualified for this critical position.”

Since joining Haines in 2004 as an account executive, Green has consistently exceeded expectations in progressively responsible positions. These include: regional sales manager, director of sales, senior vice president of sales and marketing and most recently, chief sales and marketing officer for Haines (South). Notably, in 2023, Green successfully expanded his leadership scope to encompass the sales and marketing efforts for STC in the South-Central region.

Green shared his enthusiasm for the new role: “I am excited about the opportunity to unify the Belknap-Haines-STC team under one vision. Our collaborative efforts across sales, product management and marketing will be the foundation for our businesses growing stronger together as one organization. Ultimately, this will benefit all our valued partners.”

