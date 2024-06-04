Versatrim partners with Fittes

By FCNews Staff
VersatrimHenderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, has announced a partnership with Fittes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as Versatrim expands its product range to include Fittes’ flush and framed vent designs to complement any residential flooring project.

“Versatrim has long been known for products that are versatile, durable, easy to install and for our industry-leading support,” said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. “As part of offering ‘Everything but the Floor,’ Versatrim’s partnership with Fittes is another step toward fulfilling our commitment to offer our customers high-quality accessories. We are excited to partner with Fittes and introduce their exceptional collection to our customers. This collaboration represents a perfect fusion of performance and luxury, offering our clientele a unique blend of style and functionality.”

Roberta Mantenuto, co-founder and CEO of Fittes, also shared excitement for the partnership and bringing its vent collection to a wider audience. “At Fittes, we make seriously beautiful air vents,” Mantenuto said. “Our patented vents can be customized to absolutely any floor surface. We have modern vent options for every budget and skill level: DIYers, pros, as well as high-end steel (Luxe) and affordable ABS plastic (Lite) solutions. We are on a mission to create thoughtful, innovative design products that are beautiful, functional and revolutionary.”

The Fittes vent collection sold by Versatrim will consist of the following in-stock options, available in two sizes—4 x 10 and 4 x 12.

  • Framed OG Floor Vent (Luxe)
  • Flush Floor Vent (Luxe)
  • Framed Floor Vent (Lite)
  • Flush Floor Vent (Lite)

Other sizes are available as special-order items.

