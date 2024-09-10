Leggett & Platt announces Make-A-Wish partnership

Carthage, Miss.—Leggett & Platt Flooring Products has partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation in an effort to aid in granting more wishes to children fighting critical illnesses.

Leggett & Platt will donate $0.01 to Make-A-Wish for every square foot ($0.09 sq. yd.) of Make-A-Wish-branded carpet and cushion underlayment products now through December 31, 2025 with a minimum donation of $100,000.

There will be four Make-A-Wish-branded carpet cushion and underlayment products included in Leggett & Platt Flooring Products’ lineup: