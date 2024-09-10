Leggett & Platt announces Make-A-Wish partnership

Carthage, Miss.—Leggett & Platt Flooring Products has partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation in an effort to aid in granting more wishes to children fighting critical illnesses.
Leggett & Platt will donate $0.01 to Make-A-Wish for every square foot ($0.09 sq. yd.) of Make-A-Wish-branded carpet and cushion underlayment products now through December 31, 2025 with a minimum donation of $100,000.
There will be four Make-A-Wish-branded carpet cushion and underlayment products included in Leggett & Platt Flooring Products’ lineup:
- Passion: A carpet cushion made of pure DuraPlush foam that includes Block-Out Moisture Guard and Fresh Dimension antimicrobial protection.
- Inspire: A carpet cushion made of memory foam that includes a moisture-resistant barrier and Fresh Dimension antimicrobial protection.
- Desire: Carpet cushion made of bonded foam that includes a moisture-resistant barrier and Fresh Dimension antimicrobial protection.
- Strength: An acoustical underlayment made of high-density synthetic rubber that includes Block-Out Moisture Guard and Fresh Dimension antimicrobial protection.