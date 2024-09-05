Versatrim introduces new shipping guarantee

Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, announced a new guarantee that is meant to ensure timely delivery of all orders. The company’s new guarantee states that if an order is not shipped on time, the customer’s next order will ship for free.

“Here at Versatrim, we are constantly striving to provide the best products, service and experience for our customers,” said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. “We understand the importance of timely delivery for our customers. That is why we are excited to introduce this new guarantee, which demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring customer satisfaction.”

The guarantee is simple: if an order is not shipped on the confirmed ship date, based on its standard lead times, the customer will receive free shipping on their next order of equal or lesser value. This guarantee applies to all orders placed with Versatrim—regardless of size or quantity.

“We know how crucial it is for our customers to receive their orders on time and we want to make sure that they can always rely on us to deliver,” Medick said. “With this new guarantee, our customers can have peace of mind knowing that we will do everything in our power to ensure their orders are shipped promptly. Our goal is to make their shopping experience with Versatrim as seamless and stress-free as possible so you can feel confident in your purchase and know that we are always here to support you every step of the way.”