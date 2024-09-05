Mohawk named 2024 Eco-Leader  

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently named a 2024 Eco-Leader by Green Builder Media, the highest honor awarded by the media group, which is focused on green building and responsible growth. Eco-Leaders are recognized for their innovative practices and outstanding commitment to sustainable endeavors.

“At Mohawk, we are committed to crafting products that are both sustainable for the home and the environment,” said Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer, Mohawk. “We continually develop strategies to integrate sustainable practices into each stage of our product life cycle, along with prioritizing innovation in eco-friendly processes.”

In alignment with Green Builder Media’s mission to catalyze and inspire commitment to sustainable living, Mohawk has implemented a wide variety of ventures to promote sustainability and environmental responsibility. Along with designing a decarbonization strategy guided by science-based targets, Mohawk also strives to conserve energy, harness alternative energy and reduce transportation fleet emissions to create optimal flooring for both residential and commercial spaces.

The Green Builder Media team recognized Mohawk as an Eco-Leader based on the strength of the company’s Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) and sustainability commitment. An EPD is a comprehensive, internationally standard report that documents how a product affects the environment throughout its lifecycle. Mohawk’s extensive EPDs and sustainability messaging allows customers to better understand a product’s sustainable qualities, ultimately making more informed product selections.

“For us, sustainability is not only a goal—it’s a core mindset intertwined in our work,” Maynard said. “Being recognized as an Eco-Leader is a testament to our longstanding dedication to sustainable practices and understanding environmental repercussions. As Mohawk grows larger, our mission remains on bettering the lives of our customers and end-use consumers. We are honored to have received this recognition from Green Builder Media and hope it encourages us even further to make diligent decisions today based on what they mean for tomorrow.”