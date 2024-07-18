Mohawk highlights sustainability progress in 2023 impact report

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries published its 15th annual impact report, Surfaces with Purpose. This report documents the company’s 2023 progress toward its sustainability goals and shares activities from around the globe that reflect Mohawk’s commitment to people and the planet.

“Sustainability is more than a good philosophy; it is good business,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our business is dedicated to delivering results for our investors, customers, employees and communities. Our products are manufactured utilizing sustainable practices that help to lower our carbon footprint, conserve resources and incorporate significant recycled content, including almost 60 billion plastic bottles during the past decade.”

With talented teams and manufacturing facilities in 19 countries, Mohawk is one of the world’s largest flooring manufacturers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial products aligned with local market preferences, including a broad selection of sustainable products in every category.

“For customers, this report is an opportunity to see the impact that Mohawk is making through our sustainable products and practices,” said Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer. “Mohawk is committed to a sustainable future through product innovation and product circularity, including carbon, waste and water reduction. I am proud of the progress our global team made in 2023, and we are focused on achieving even greater outcomes.”

Highlights of Mohawk’s 2023 impact report include: