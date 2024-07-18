Mohawk highlights sustainability progress in 2023 impact report

By FCNews Staff
Mohawk impact reportCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries published its 15th annual impact report, Surfaces with Purpose. This report documents the company’s 2023 progress toward its sustainability goals and shares activities from around the globe that reflect Mohawk’s commitment to people and the planet.

“Sustainability is more than a good philosophy; it is good business,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our business is dedicated to delivering results for our investors, customers, employees and communities. Our products are manufactured utilizing sustainable practices that help to lower our carbon footprint, conserve resources and incorporate significant recycled content, including almost 60 billion plastic bottles during the past decade.”

With talented teams and manufacturing facilities in 19 countries, Mohawk is one of the world’s largest flooring manufacturers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial products aligned with local market preferences, including a broad selection of sustainable products in every category.

“For customers, this report is an opportunity to see the impact that Mohawk is making through our sustainable products and practices,” said Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer. “Mohawk is committed to a sustainable future through product innovation and product circularity, including carbon, waste and water reduction. I am proud of the progress our global team made in 2023, and we are focused on achieving even greater outcomes.”

Highlights of Mohawk’s 2023 impact report include:

  • In 2023, Mohawk exceeded its greenhouse gas emissions intensity goal, with a reduction of 36% from its 2010 baseline. Mohawk was recognized by USA Today as one of America’s Climate Leaders in both 2023 and 2024.
  • Last year, Mohawk recovered 44.9 million pounds of end-of-life products through recycling and repurposing.
  • Approximately 58% of Mohawk’s manufacturing waste was recovered, recycled or reused in 2023.
  • Mohawk’s 2023 global water withdrawal intensity improved 42% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting in part millions of gallons of wastewater reused in or eliminated from manufacturing processes.
  • Forty-three percent of Mohawk’s U.S. workforce is black, indigenous or people of color (BIPOC). This year, Newsweek ranked Mohawk among America’s Greatest Workplaces – Diversity and Women.
  • More than 10% of Mohawk’s global workforce has been with the company for 25 or more years.
  • Through safety program enhancements, Mohawk’s 2023 global recordable incident rate has dropped approximately 10% compared to five years ago.
  • During 2023, Mohawk expanded its “Culture of Care” through sustainability partnerships, including Plastic Bank, One Tree Planted and Rhinory.
