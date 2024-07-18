Milestone launches Imprint collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone has launched its Imprint collection, the second chapter of the innovative stories concept, created to “give a voice to the American design community.”

“The imprint collection is the perfect addition to our stories concept,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA. “It embodies our commitment to design excellence and innovation, while paying homage to the deep-rooted connection between humanity and nature.”

Designed in collaboration with Michele McMinn, Gresham Smith Studio design lead and partner, MILEstone’s imprint collection is designed to boast a warm, earthy design. Inspired by clay as an origin material and the imprint humans leave upon it, this collection aims to reflect a biophilic connection between humans in the built environment and the natural world. imprint is intended to celebrate contrasts, honor artisan traditions and connect to a shared primal past.

“Clay has had a profound effect on us, grounding us to our ancestral roots while shaping our modern spaces as a raw material in porcelain tile,” McMinn said. “The imprint collection recognizes that and bridges the ancient to the contemporary.”

Versatile and sustainable, the imprint collection offers four visuals: Intaglio is a soft nod to the look of compacted raw materials in a rammed earth finish; Strata has hints of colors evoking the various layers of sedimentary rock; Raw Earth features the striation seen in exposed earthen formations; Underglazed Ombre offers the blending of shades, from light to dark, as if looking at time from recent to the distant past. These visuals are complemented by the distinct banded graphics of the Rare Earth Deco.

With both cool and warm tones, and matte and grip finishes, the imprint collection can be used to create both residential and commercial environments that seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Sizes and thicknesses range from 8mm 12 x 24, 24 x 24, 24 x 48 and 48 x 48; 6mm 48 x 110; a new 12mm 32 x 96; and a 2cm (20mm) 24 x 24 paver.