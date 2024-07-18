Adhesives: Suppliers tout top-performing glues

Today’s flooring adhesives play a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and durability of floors across a multitude of spaces. These glues are adaptable as well, able to keep pace with the latest flooring trends thanks to sustainable formulations and cutting-edge technologies all designed to make the installation job more effective and efficient.

Divergent Adhesives/U-2753

Divergent U-2753 is a single-component, hybrid urethane adhesive designed for interior and exterior use. There are no moisture testing requirements. This high-performance adhesive is ideal for installations of a wide range of resilient flooring over concrete slabs with very high moisture content and where the flooring will be exposed to both static and rolling loads, such as hospital beds. This single-component, zero-VOC adhesive can handle even the most difficult jobsites.

Performance Accessories/TreadBond

TreadBond is a fast-curing, moisture-curing, gun-grade adhesive designed for the installation of wood, HDF and vinyl stair treads as well as vinyl and HDF stair noses. TreadBond acts as a moisture barrier between the floor and underlying surface to help prevent moisture from seeping through. It also acts as a sound-dampening layer as it absorbs and eliminates noise within the floor on selected products. Due to its formulation, TreadBond cleans off easily and will not damage surfaces.

Schönox/Emiclassic

Emiclassic from Schönox is a no-latex, pressure-sensitive acrylic adhesive suitable for bonding all types of vinyls, carpets, linoleum and synthetic rubber coverings, as well as impact sound insulation underlayments on porous and non-porous substrates in interior areas. Up to 95% RH/pH irrelevant, 90% RH for linoleum and rubber. When combined with Schönox patch, repair and self-leveling compounds, installation jobs may qualify for a full 10-year system warranty.

Stauf/LVP-777

LVP-777 Pro-Lux is a high-performance adhesive for luxury vinyl tiles and planks offering exceptional green grab and shear strength. Usable as both a wet lay and pressure-sensitive adhesive, it suits non-absorbent subfloors and addresses shrinkage, cupping and end lifting. With a quick flash time of 20-30 minutes, LVP-777 is non-hazardous, VOC-free, certified “very low emission,” and is eligible for LEED points.

Sika/SikaBond T21

SikaBond T21 is an all-in-one polyurethane adhesive for full surface wood floor bonding. Once cured, it generates a tenacious bond to a variety of substrates while forming an unlimited moisture vapor and sound reduction membrane. SikaBond T21 delivers crack bridging, permanent elasticity and low odor, resulting in the ultimate user-friendly solution. This low VOC adhesive also contributes to LEED credits to help meet the needs of sustainable installations.

Taylor/Dynamic

Dynamic is a low-VOC, premium adhesive designed for high-performance flooring installations. Formulated for versatility, it offers robust bonding for a range of flooring materials, including carpet tiles, broadloom carpet and modular and sheet. Ideal for commercial and residential applications, Dynamic ensures a strong, lasting hold while allowing for easy adjustments during install.

TotalWorx/LokWorx 35MC

The 35MC is a versatile product designed for use with mineral-core resilient and engineered hardwood flooring. It eliminates the need for subfloor moisture testing and provides exceptional moisture and sound control. Additionally, it acts as a crack suppressant and is low odor with VOC compliance, making it ideal for high moisture concrete slabs.