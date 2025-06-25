Jiangsu BBL Home Technology adopts Unilin’s Comfort Core

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the intellectual property division of Unilin, announced a new partnership with Jiangsu BBL Home Technology, a key player in the Asian flooring industry. Through this agreement, the company will integrate Unilin’s Comfort Core technology into its resilient product portfolio in an effort to mark a new chapter in its collaboration.

“The flooring market is evolving—and customers expect more than just aesthetics,” said Linda Zhang, president of Jiangsu BBL Home Technology. “With Comfort Core, we can meet that demand—delivering a floor that feels better underfoot, sounds better in the room and performs beautifully over time. Our partnership with Unilin Technologies has always been rooted in innovation—this technology adds a new layer of value to our collections while giving us a clear competitive edge.”

The brand is already licensed to produce flooring using both of Unilin’s pioneer Uniclic and Unipush locking systems. This new partnership is said to extend its access to Unilin’s patented innovations in an effort to ultimately bring added value to the end customer.

The Comfort Core technology introduces an integrated ‘cushion’ layer beneath the top layers of resilient flooring. This embedded cushion is designed to improve acoustic performance, reduce footfall noise and enhance walking comfort.

“We’re proud to expand our collaboration with Jiangsu BBL Home Technology,” said Grin Jin Yan, sales director – Asia at Unilin Technologies. “Comfort Core is all about adding comfort. It’s a smart upgrade that improves the everyday experience of flooring— something you hear and feel from the very first step.”