Latest subfloor products ‘level up’

Subfloor preparation has been called the unsung hero of successful flooring installation. It doesn’t get a lot of attention for doing its job. Neglecting this important step, however, can lead to a host of problems—unhappy customers and claims among them.

To avoid these issues, several flooring companies have developed products that work on a variety of substrates to ensure a fast and seamless installation.

Following are some recent introductions:

CalFlor Accessory Systems

CalFlor’s new BlueZone Perimeter Sealant Tape is designed to remove the pain of messy, outdated methods for sealing the perimeter of a floor after installation. Simply unroll and place BlueZone on the perimeter of any flooring installation for a quick and efficient seal that provides long-lasting, reliable protection for floors up to 12 x 12 feet. The tape protects the exposed edge and subfloor and defends the floor and subfloor against spills. A second product, VaporBlock Polyethylene Underlayment, is made from virgin resin polyethylene and comes in 150-square-foot installer-friendly rolls.

Schönox

HS Sturdy, a rapid-drying, repair and smoothing compound, provides a solution with versatility and strengths previously unseen. HS Sturdy repairs, patches and smooths on a wide variety of substrates, including concrete, gypsum, wood, vinyl and ceramic from feather-edge to 2 inches.

Featuring patented Hybrid Active-Dry Technology, HS Sturdy dries independently of jobsite environmental conditions, including temperature and humidity.

HS Sturdy delivers on safety as well as performance with very low emissions and special dust-reduced properties.

Sika

SikaLevel-325 is a one-component, versatile, cementitious, self-leveling underlayment designed for interior and exterior substrates. With same-day installation capabilities, it can be applied manually or by pump to produce a self-smoothing, rapid-setting and flat substrate prior to the application of a final floor finish. SikaLevel-325 features high strength characteristics with no MVER (moisture vapor emissions rate) limit on well-prepared concrete. Moreover, it has been third-party verified by GreenCircle Certified for low emission rates, helping to meet LEED credit requirements and contribute to sustainable building efforts.

Taylor Adhesives

Most installers would agree that a flawless project starts with a solid subfloor. Taylor Adhesives’ Zephyr and Sahara are engineered to elevate subfloor prep, setting the stage for long-term success. Zephyr is designed to fight moisture and can be used as a primer or encapsulator, while Sahara handles moisture challenges up to 100% RH as a reliable moisture vapor barrier. Together, they create the ideal foundation—ensuring durability, adhesion and peace of mind beneath every flooring installation.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories delivers powerful subfloor-prep solutions to ensure smooth, stable installations. Fine Finish Patch (shown) is ideal for feather-edge applications, drying fast and requiring no primer. Self-Leveling Patch flows easily to correct uneven subfloors with minimal effort. For larger areas, Underlay SLU provides a high-performance self-leveling underlayment that’s pumpable and moisture tolerant. Together, these products create a dependable, level surface—ready for resilient, hardwood or tile flooring.