Tuesday Tips: Explaining installation matters

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings shares why explaining installation is so important—oftentimes, this is an area where the customer doesn’t know what questions to ask and what the differences may be.