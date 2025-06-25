MILEstone unveils Travertine collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone, a leading brand for sustainable porcelain tile made in the USA, unveiled its latest design-forward collection, Travertine.

For centuries, natural travertine has been revered in architecture. Its flowing movements, created by mineral-rich waters running through limestone, are said to symbolize timeless aesthetics and refinement. MILEstone said it designed its newest collection to put forth these aesthetics while still offering enhanced performance that is still environmentally responsible.

“Travertine is a classic design choice—enduring, elegant and timeless,” said Rodolfo Panisi, CEO and president of Florim USA. “With the Travertine Collection, we’ve combined the beauty of nature with innovative, sustainable production to offer a solution that’s both beautiful and responsible.”

Nature-inspired. Technology-driven.

The Travertine collection was designed to capture the appeal of travertine with a broad palette of colors and finishes. From traditional white and silver Italian travertine to the bold reds, browns and greys, each hue is meant to tell a story with ongoing allure.

Designed for both residential and commercial applications, this collection works to offer durability, versatility and sustainability for both interior and exterior spaces. The realistic surface is achieved using Digital Texture technology—an advanced glazing innovation with precise dimension on the tile’s surface. With four distinct textures—matte, polished, chiseled and grip—the collection is considered suitable for installations that demand elevated design while still boasting reliable performance.

Versatile sizes. Design-ready.

Whether it’s a continuous indoor-to-outdoor flow or a bold architectural statement, this collection comes in a range of sizes. Sizes include 12 x 24 and 24 x 48 field tiles, an expansive 48 x 96 format for near uninterrupted floor and wall surfaces, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 2cm outdoor pavers as well as a Pre-Fab 32 x 96 (12mm) porcelain panel—ideal for countertops, vanities, wall paneling or unique furniture applications.

Each piece is designed to offer the character of travertine with the performance of porcelain. These pieces are said to be scratch, stain and weather-resistant, fade-proof and low maintenance.