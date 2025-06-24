AHSG, Commercial USA add SamplesApp as supplier partner

Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA have welcomed SamplesApp, a digital sampling platform, as its newest supplier partner.

“SamplesApp offers an innovative, technology-forward approach to sampling that aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of our members,” said Tony Wright, president, AHSG and Commercial USA. “Their platform delivers speed, efficiency and a professional experience that can truly elevate the way our members serve their customers.”

This partnership will provide AHSG and Commercial USA members access to SamplesApp’s streamlined platform for managing and ordering product samples, helping to eliminate costly inefficiencies and reduce turnaround time. With real-time visibility, centralized tracking and robust brand presentation, SamplesApp is deisgned to support both residential and commercial businesses in improving the sample delivery process as well as closing more sales.

“We’re excited to bring our platform to the AHSG and Commercial USA network,” said Paul Murfin, co-founder of SamplesApp. “We believe better sampling leads to better business outcomes—and this partnership allows us to deliver those results for hundreds of flooring dealers and contractors nationwide.”