EF Contract launches new Gen Z collection

By FCNews Staff
EF Contract Gen ZDalton—Drawing its name and design inspiration from Gen Z, the new carpet collection from EF Contract was designed to reflect the generation’s values of flexibility and individuality. The two unique patterns in this collection were crafted to represent the ease of collaboration between two distinct patterns—from minimalist and organic to the modern, digital world.

“Generation Z has grown up valuing individuality, flexibility and authenticity—and we wanted this collection to reflect that spirit,” said Marie Moore, director of design at EF Contract. “With Gen Z, we’ve created two distinct patterns that effortlessly adapt to a range of environments, whether minimalist or bold. It’s about giving designers the tools to express personality and purpose in every space.”

Diversity has a minimalist, all-over pattern that features 10 colorways in 18 x 36 tiles. Tech Savvy, on the other hand, boasts a pattern with more bold design, also featuring 10 colorways in 18 x 36 tiles. These patterns and colorways were created to coordinate with EF Contract’s full portfolio of products, including its LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring collections.

The EF Contract Gen Z collection is manufactured domestically using its own TeraPlex solution-dyed fiber—resulting in high-definition color that is resistant to fading and staining. The standard Nexus backing features long-term performance, contains pre-consumer recycled content and is recyclable through EF Contract’s R4 Carpet Reclamation Program. The optional Advance Modular Carpet Backing provides a PVC-Free choice.

Quick ship is available on select colors on standard backing systems. For quick ship, delivery is 10 days or less for orders up to 1,500 square yards.

