MILEstone to unveil new Stories concept at Coverings

By FCNews Staff
Michele McMinn
Michele McMinn

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone is set to launch the second chapter of its Stories concept at Coverings 2024. In collaboration with Michele McMinn, Gresham Smith Studio design lead, partner and current member of MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council (DAC), the new collection will contribute to the Stories legacy with a warm, earthy design.

MILEstone’s Stories concept, introduced in 2023, is a collaboration to “Give Voice to the American Design Community.” Stories gives designers the opportunity to create and launch a porcelain tile collection with MILEstone. The first collection, Bestow, was the inaugural launch in partnership with Jennifer Farris, principal designer and owner of Bandura Design.

McMinn brings her expert design sensibilities, knowledge of current trends and passion for artistic expression to the new collection. She addresses a need in the design community by looking to natural inspiration.

The MILEstone booth will offer Coverings attendees the opportunity to see the fusion of art and innovation in the Stories concept. McMinn will be on hand to discuss her inspiration and the design process she undertook with the MILEstone team.

MILEstone invites members of the press, design enthusiasts, industry professionals and valued customers to visit Booth #6965 at Coverings 2024 to immerse themselves in the latest addition to the Stories concept.

Amorim launches Go4Cork One

