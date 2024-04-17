Amorim launches Go4Cork One

Mozelos, Portugal—Amorim Cork Composites has launched Go4Cork One underlayment, which blends cork with PET foam from recycled wind turbine blades. Underlayment One is the latest product from Amorim that has found a second life from a material that typically ends up in a landfill, continuing Amorim’s commitment to a circular economy.

Cork’s natural properties, blended with the recycled PET foam’s lightness and mechanical properties and fused between a vapor barrier and PET fabric create a unique, new circular underlayment.

Go4Cork One is made with over 80% recycled and natural materials. This product employs PET foil, foam and textiles sourced from the wind energy industry. Leveraging post-production leftover foam PET, this innovation integrates cork strategically to maintain material thickness. Moreover, by using innovative materials from other sectors, it indirectly contributes to the growth of sustainable industries and local economies.

Go4Cork One is a 2-in-1 solution with an integrated vapor barrier. It’s durable against loads, compensates for minor surface defects or unevenness and was designed to improve the acoustic performance on laminate floors. Underlayment One has undergone rigorous testing in accordance with MMFA and EPLF requirements for Group 1 certification, ensuring its quality and reliability.