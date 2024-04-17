Amorim launches Go4Cork One

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAmorim launches Go4Cork One

Go4Cork OneMozelos, Portugal—Amorim Cork Composites has launched Go4Cork One underlayment, which blends cork with PET foam from recycled wind turbine blades. Underlayment One is the latest product from Amorim that has found a second life from a material that typically ends up in a landfill, continuing Amorim’s commitment to a circular economy.

Cork’s natural properties, blended with the recycled PET foam’s lightness and mechanical properties and fused between a vapor barrier and PET fabric create a unique, new circular underlayment.

Go4Cork One is made with over 80% recycled and natural materials. This product employs PET foil, foam and textiles sourced from the wind energy industry. Leveraging post-production leftover foam PET, this innovation integrates cork strategically to maintain material thickness. Moreover, by using innovative materials from other sectors, it indirectly contributes to the growth of sustainable industries and local economies.

Go4Cork One is a 2-in-1 solution with an integrated vapor barrier. It’s durable against loads, compensates for minor surface defects or unevenness and was designed to improve the acoustic performance on laminate floors. Underlayment One has undergone rigorous testing in accordance with MMFA and EPLF requirements for Group 1 certification, ensuring its quality and reliability.

Previous article
Galleher celebrates Jon Roy Reid Hall of Fame induction
Next article
MILEstone to unveil new Stories concept at Coverings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MILEstone to unveil new Stories concept at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone is set to launch the second chapter of its Stories concept at Coverings 2024. In collaboration with Michele McMinn, Gresham Smith Studio...
Read more
News

Galleher celebrates Jon Roy Reid Hall of Fame induction

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Galleher celebrated the induction of Jon Roy Reid—president of Trinity Hardwood Distributors, Galleher’s southwestern hub—into the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Hall of...
Read more
Featured Post

NWFA 2024 Expo kicks off in the ‘Big Easy’

Reginald Tucker - 0
New Orleans—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) kicked off its 2024 Expo this week, boasting its highest attendance in 20 years. That’s according to...
Read more
Installation

Unilin’s IP division partners with Centexbel

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin has entered into a partnership with Centexbel, a pioneer in biobased polymer research. Through this collaboration, Unilin has secured the exclusive and...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate: Giving rigid core flooring a run for its money

Reginald Tucker - 0
When it comes to durability, scratch/dent resistance, ease of installation/maintenance and affordability, laminate flooring checks all the boxes. In fact, it’s these attributes that...
Read more
Column

Focus on lead strategies that generate real results

FCNews Columnist - 0
In my last two columns I’ve outlined why independent retailers are declining while the boxes and chains are growing, and why your digital marketing...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X