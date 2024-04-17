Galleher celebrates Jon Roy Reid Hall of Fame induction

“Jon Roy possesses a distinctive combination of hands-on leadership and motivational skills that distinguish him,” said Rick Coates, CEO of Galleher. “His commitment to our customers, coupled with his ability to coach and inspire his team, has driven Trinity Hardwood Distributors to unparalleled success.”

Dallas, Texas— Galleher celebrated the induction of Jon Roy Reid—president of Trinity Hardwood Distributors, Galleher’s southwestern hub—into the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Hall of Fame.

This honor recognizes Reid’s exceptional contributions to the hardwood flooring industry, spanning over five decades of dedication, innovation and leadership.

Trinity Hardwood Distributors, which joined the Galleher family in 2021, boasts an illustrious heritage dating back to the founding fathers of the NWFA. With almost 90 years of experience in selling hardwood flooring products, Trinity has emerged as a leading distributor in the southwest region.

Reid, a third-generation hardwood master, began his journey in the flooring industry at the age of 13, working for his family’s business, Trinity Floor. In 1977, he founded Trinity Hardwood Distributors, transforming it into one of Texas’s largest providers of unfinished hardwood.

Throughout his career, Reid has exemplified entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His leadership has been characterized by a commitment to excellence, integrity and fostering enduring relationships within the hardwood flooring community.

Reid’s leadership philosophy is anchored in core values such as integrity, a strong work ethic and loyalty to team members, customers and vendors. He leads by example, setting high standards for his team and fostering an environment of continuous growth and development.