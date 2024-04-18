Ceramic: Differentiation via versatility

Indoors. Outdoors. Floors. Walls. Pool surrounds. Countertops. Ceramic Tile is the most versatile product in the industry with the ability to clad nearly every surface in the home. Unlike its other hard surface (and soft surface) brethren, it’s not relegated to any specific space. Suppliers are making it easy for consumers to mix and match their styles, too, with new technology and design-forward products meant to flow from one surface to another. This unique gift is not only a boon to the category but to those looking to make money at the retail/distributor level.

“Tile’s versatility in cladding multiple surfaces both indoors and outdoors sets it apart in the market by offering a comprehensive solution for all spaces,” noted Kathy Greene, director of brand strategy and communications, Emser Tile. “Whether it’s revamping kitchen backsplashes, accentuating bathroom walls or transforming outdoor patios, tile provides a durable, easy-to-maintain option that seamlessly bridges interior and exterior design aesthetics.”

One of the hottest trends today is tile’s move outdoors—much of that growth coming after the pandemic when consumers were looking to make better use of those spaces. “Outdoor tile is seeing a rapid increase in popularity,” explained Phil Graves, director of sales, Dal-Tile. “A quality porcelain tile that has appropriate slip resistance will last for decades without scratching, staining or fading. A secondary reason is the ability to extend the design of the interior of the home to the outdoors and vice-versa. Connecting inside and outside spaces via biophilic design is a hot trend since the pandemic had people focusing on outdoor spaces more than ever before.”

This is good news for dealers and distributors looking to either get into or grow into the tile category. “Outdoor tile’s popularity is growing at retail levels due to its durability, low maintenance and wide range of graphics and designs that can suit various design trends, ranging from different stone looks to marble looks,” said Mauneal Shah, merchant, MSI. “In addition, the technology has made outdoor tiles slip resistant and weather resistant, thus increasing its appeal even more for outdoor use.

Leslie Baker, segment marketing director, AHF Products-Crossville, agreed, adding, “Consumers want a one-stop shop. If a retailer doesn’t offer interior and exterior surface solutions to its customers, they are likely missing an opportunity. Not offering solutions for exterior spaces could mean the loss of sale for interiors and vice versa.”

Following are several new tile collections offering versatility:

Daltile

Daltile’s Xteriors program features many collections that have matching indoor and outdoor tiles, along with the installation systems for any climates, including geographies with heavy freeze-thaw cycles.

MSI

Cordova collection is curated with the new advancements in glazes. The collection resembles an elegant vein cut travertine look in two colors: Avorio and LaBlanca. Cordova is available in 24 x 48, in both traditional tile thickness as well as in the 2cm Arterra collection, making it ideal for indoors and outdoors.

Crossville

Inspired by Belgium limestone, Beljn is extremely versatile. The five hues range from light to dark and are available in two finishes: unpolished, which features Crossville’s unique FeatherSoft Finish for an extraordinarily touchable surface, and a bush-hammered style exterior finish designed for grand scale and high fashion in outdoor spaces.

Emser

Emser’s new Radiant Floor tiles are designed for outdoor applications. This extruded porcelain tile features channels where flexible LED strips can be inserted providing a seamless integration that not only adds a contemporary and visually appealing touch but also ensures efficient and energy-saving illumination.