Ed Bass appointed CEO of NSP Panels and More

By FCNews Staff
Ed BassCommerce, Ga.—Ed Bass has been appointed CEO of the joint venture NSP Panels and More LLC. The founding members—Franz Neuhofer, owner and managing director of FN Neuhofer; Marco Seitner, owner and director of the board of SELIT North America Inc.; and David Pritchard, owner and president of Pak-Lite Inc.—played a pivotal role in commencing this appointment.

Bass took up his new position on July 1 of this year. With his central role in the current build-up phase of the joint venture and his commitment to future developments, he is said to be instrumental in shaping and growing the company.

“With his extensive sales experience and technical expertise, we are delighted to have Ed Bass on board,” the founders said. “His strategic vision and ability to drive operational excellence will be instrumental in taking ‘NSP Panels and More LLC’ to the next level. We are confident that he will lead the company to sustained success and further expansion.”

