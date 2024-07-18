Belknap, Haines, Swift-Train unite under UCX brand

Mansfield, Mass.—Three industry leaders in flooring distribution—The Belknap White Group, JJ Haines & Company and Swiff-Train Company—have unified under a new brand: UCX, the Ultimate Customer Experience.

According to the brand, UCX isn’t meant to be just a new name but a promise. The company said it intends to build upon the collective strengths, resources and expertise of these established companies, leveraging its decades-long experience to create an unparalleled level of service for flooring professionals.

“For generations, our companies have stood as beacons of excellence in flooring distribution,” said Raymond Mancini, Jr., chief executive officer of UCX. “We’re trusted, respected and family-owned. Now, by uniting, we can achieve something truly extraordinary: the Ultimate Customer Experience.”

According to the new company, UCX goes beyond simply providing products and services. It has a commitment to building genuine relationships with clients and partners, exceeding expectations at every touchpoint and understanding their unique needs.

“At UCX, we believe the ultimate customer experience is built on empathy and a focus on personalized service,” Mancini added. “By putting ourselves in our customers’ shoes, we can anticipate their challenges and deliver solutions that empower their success.”

UCX unveiled a new logo and a comprehensive suite of marketing materials that reflect the company’s commitment to innovation and customer focus. The logo is meant to embody the strength, synergy and collaborative spirit that define UCX. The marketing materials showcase the company’s extensive product offerings, exceptional service capabilities and dedication to building lasting partnerships with its customers.

For UCX, collaboration is at its heart. The company intends to foster a team environment where communication and collaboration create a synergy that benefits everyone—customers, employees and partners. “We celebrate individual and collective success at UCX,” said Paul Castagliuolo, president. “Our team is passionate, dedicated and equipped with the skills and resources to deliver the best possible experience in floor covering distribution.”

A promise of partnership and growth

UCX offers more than just products; it offers a valuable partnership. With a combined legacy of excellence, the company aims to set the bar higher for customer service, with the intent to create lasting value.

“We are grateful for the trust you’ve placed in our individual companies over the years,” Mancini said. “As UCX, we look forward to exceeding your expectations and being your trusted partner in flooring success.”