Retailers React: What truly motivates your sales team?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What truly motivates your sales team?
Here are their responses:
Certainly higher compensation works, but we’ve also had success with incentive-based initiatives such as offering extra days off for achieving team goals.
—Tom Heffner, About All Floors Douglassville, Pa.
I have a seasoned staff who are extremely concerned about the customer’s experience first and foremost. They are aware that word of mouth and satisfied customers equate to higher commissions. Take care of the customer and the customer will take care of you.
—Kevin Rose, Carpetland USA, Rockford, Ill.
Recognition is a great team motivator. It goes a long way when you acknowledge an employee for a job well done in front of their peers.
—Paul Deschenes, Schneider’s Flooring America, Vernon, Conn.
In addition to commission compensation, RSAs must draw satisfaction by helping the customer fulfill her dream as well as the pride in helping the company.
—Mike Foulk, Foulk’s Flooring America, Meadville, Pa.
Public praise and private constructive criticism is a great foundation to keep your sales team focused on the important things like taking care of their customers. We cover both at our regular sales meetings.
—Bob Duke, Floor Magic, Damariscotta, Maine