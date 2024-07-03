Retailers React: What are your biggest takeaways from the first half?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are your biggest takeaways from the first half of the year?

Here are their responses:

“The customer traffic we are still missing are people living week-to-week financially that do not have the money on-hand to purchase flooring. Whenever that dam breaks loose, there is going to be a lot of business coming to us that we have been missing for quite some time.” —Ted Gregerson, Ted’s Floors & Beyond, Anniston, Ala.