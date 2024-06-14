Retailers React: What area of your business has been showing the most activity this year?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What area of your business has been showing the most activity this year?

Here are their responses:

“Residential replacement is where the bulk of our business is coming from at the moment. We are unique in Albuquerque, N.M., as we have more government employees per capita than any other state. Government employees are largely unaffected by the economy.” —Don Lovato, CarpetSourceUSA, Albuquerque, N.M.