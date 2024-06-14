Strategies to solve the worker-shortage crisis

In the U.S. we’re experiencing labor shortages across many sectors, including flooring. It’s not just installers, it’s salespeople and other positions as well. In this installment I’m going

to cover a recruitment strategy that I’m helping a floor dealer to implement. Full disclosure: I don’t know any other dealers doing this, and we’re not sure how successful it will be. However, I wanted to share it with my readers because I believe it could be a potential solution.

In a previous column (“How to add installers to your team right now”) I outlined the strategy Deb DeGraaf of DeGraaf Interiors is using to successfully recruit graduating high-school seniors to her installation team. Why not use this same strategy to recruit for other positions, such as sales or warehouse?

Here’s how the strategy could work:

Create a list of benefits

As a floor dealer, you can offer employment benefits to graduating seniors

that are far better than they would get at a typical entry-level job.

Here are some ideas:

Higher pay than they could get flipping burgers, restaurant work, box stores, etc.

Steady, predictable work hours. Many entry-level jobs have unpredictable and undesirable hours, which is a huge source of frustration.

A positive, inclusive workplace environment.

Benefits (health insurance, 401(k) matching, health club membership, etc.)

A career path. As a salesperson on commission, within a few years they could be making $80K to $100K depending on your market.

Recruit high school seniors

Contact the guidance counselors at local high schools in your area and let them know you have a career opportunity for seniors who are not on a college track and/or are considering a career in the trades. Educate them on the benefits you offer that they won’t find at other businesses. Do a presentation for their shop classes or any senior classes.

Lay out the vision

During the presentation, explain the disadvantages of many entry-level jobs. Then lay out all the benefits of the opportunity you have for them: better pay, better work hours, better work environment, etc. Paint a clear picture of the bright future they could enjoy in a career with your company. Then tell them how to apply.

These steps could also work with a local junior college.

Working with young adults

There are some potential drawbacks to working with teens: inexperience and lack of maturity among them. However, there are people in this age range who are mature and have a good work ethic. Your job is to find them. Your hiring process should act as a sifting and sorting mechanism, delivering candidates who have the highest likelihood of being quality employees. I recommend including a couple of steps that they must follow in order to be considered. This could include sending in a one-minute video explaining why they think they would be a good candidate. These steps will filter out poor candidates.

Will this strategy work to help you find quality employees? It could, especially if approached correctly.

Jim Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides flooring dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.