Ambassador Mid-West Floor showroom manager retires

Chesterfield, Mo.—Laura Nielsen Taylor—a 26-year employee and current showroom manager at Ambassador Mid-West Floor—announced her retirement, effective May 31.

“After working 26 years at this terrific company, it is time for me to retire and try something new,” Taylor said. “I’m extremely grateful for all the blessings that came my way with working here and being part of the Ambassador family. I’m proud of the growth we achieved and I’m leaving with wonderful memories and longtime, lasting friendships.”

When Taylor joined Ambassador Mid-West Floor—known then as Ambassador Floor Company in 1998—now one of the largest flooring companies in the St. Louis region, operated out of a modest 10,000-square-foot building with a 1,000-square-foot showroom. Taylor’s first desk was tucked into a corner of the showroom near the restrooms in an era when RFMS was a green DOS screen. Since then, Taylor has played a pivotal role in transforming the now three Ambassador Mid-West Floor showrooms into some of the largest in the flooring industry.

With her keen eye for style and color, Taylor kept Ambassador Mid-West at the forefront of floorcovering fashion, showcasing the latest styles and colors for customers to transform houses into comfortable and elegant homes. She also has been the driving force behind the Ambassador Mid-West showrooms in all three locations, aiming to ensure both customers and sales team members can find what they need when they need it.

Taylor’s future plans include special projects at Ambassador Mid-West, most immediately the company’s upcoming classroom rug giveaway for area schools, as well as projects in the flooring industry. She also looks forward to volunteering her time toward various charitable efforts and continuing to run marathons as part of her longtime fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.