Ambassador Mid-West Floor showroom manager retires

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAmbassador Mid-West Floor showroom manager retires

Ambassador Mid-West Floor

Chesterfield, Mo.—Laura Nielsen Taylor—a 26-year employee and current showroom manager at Ambassador Mid-West Floor—announced her retirement, effective May 31.

“After working 26 years at this terrific company, it is time for me to retire and try something new,” Taylor said. “I’m extremely grateful for all the blessings that came my way with working here and being part of the Ambassador family. I’m proud of the growth we achieved and I’m leaving with wonderful memories and longtime, lasting friendships.”

When Taylor joined Ambassador Mid-West Floor—known then as Ambassador Floor Company in 1998—now one of the largest flooring companies in the St. Louis region, operated out of a modest 10,000-square-foot building with a 1,000-square-foot showroom. Taylor’s first desk was tucked into a corner of the showroom near the restrooms in an era when RFMS was a green DOS screen. Since then, Taylor has played a pivotal role in transforming the now three Ambassador Mid-West Floor showrooms into some of the largest in the flooring industry.

With her keen eye for style and color, Taylor kept Ambassador Mid-West at the forefront of floorcovering fashion, showcasing the latest styles and colors for customers to transform houses into comfortable and elegant homes. She also has been the driving force behind the Ambassador Mid-West showrooms in all three locations, aiming to ensure both customers and sales team members can find what they need when they need it.

Taylor’s future plans include special projects at Ambassador Mid-West, most immediately the company’s upcoming classroom rug giveaway for area schools, as well as projects in the flooring industry. She also looks forward to volunteering her time toward various charitable efforts and continuing to run marathons as part of her longtime fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Previous article
Strategies to solve the worker-shortage crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Column

Strategies to solve the worker-shortage crisis

FCNews Columnist - 0
In the U.S. we’re experiencing labor shortages across many sectors, including flooring. It’s not just installers, it’s salespeople and other positions as well. In...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What area of your business has been showing the most activity this year?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Laminate

NALFA begins review of LF-01 laminate flooring test standard

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has commenced a comprehensive review of the NALFA/ANSI LF-01 laminate flooring testing standard. This initiative marks...
Read more
Column

Trade-specific CRMs can help your business grow

FCNews Staff - 0
If you are a flooring business owner or operator, you have likely heard of the term customer relationship management systems (CRM) already in various...
Read more
News

Zeftron’s Tim Blount announces retirement

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—After more than four decades with Zeftron nylon, Tim Blount announced his retirement, effective June 15. “It has been an incredible journey and I wanted...
Read more
News

Hallmark Floors partners with Compass Flooring Distributors

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Hallmark Floors, a provider of innovative flooring solutions, announced that Compass Flooring Distributors has been appointed as a full-line distributor of all Hallmark...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X