TCNA honors John Sanders for 22 years of service

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTCNA honors John Sanders for 22 years of service
TCNA Sanders
Grant Davidson (left), John Sanders (middle), Bill Griese (right).

Ílhavo, Portugal—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) recently honored John Sanders for 22 years of service to the International Organization for Standardization’s Technical Committee 189 (ISO/TC 189) on ceramic tiles. TCNA presented Sanders with a custom-framed version of a resolution that recognized his contributions, which were unanimously approved by the committee during its latest plenary meeting, held here.

An accomplished ceramics engineer, Sanders began his career at Daltile Corporation before joining Clemson University’s Ceramic and Materials Engineering Department in 2000. Since 2012, he has served as director of the National Brick Research Center (NBRC).

Since taking over as committee manager in 2002, Sanders guided the growth of ISO/TC 189 to 35 participating member nations, 25 observing member nations and 12 working groups. His efforts are said to have helped in developing international consensus on a multitude of ceramic tile-related topics, while also maintaining his day job in the brick industry. Sanders stepped down from his position in 2024.

The resolution was presented at the NBRC headquarters in Clemson University’s Advanced Materials Research Park by TCNA’s Grant Davidson—Sanders’ successor as committee manager, alongside Bill Griese, TCNA and convenor of the committee’s working group on embodied carbon.

“Over the past 22 years, Dr. Sanders has been a cornerstone of ISO/TC 189,” Griese said. “His tireless effort and visionary leadership have fostered collaboration and driven progress, leaving a lasting legacy on international ceramic tile standards.”

Sanders’ contributions to ISO/TC 189 and his dedication to advancing the ceramics industry are said to stand as an inspiration to the global standards community.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: The power of encouragement
Next article
FCITS to offer comprehensive training in March

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Classen Group, i4F strengthen patent partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Kaisersesch, Germany—Classen Group, producer of flooring and wall coverings, alongside i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced...
Read more
Column

Qualifying for a business income tax deduction

FCNews Columnist - 0
With tax season approaching, it’s time to start thinking about deductions you might be able to take on your 2024 tax returns. A big...
Read more
News

T&F Lumber Company joins NWFA program

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles, Mo.—T&F Lumber Company has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). “NWFA is pleased to welcome T&F Lumber...
Read more
Commercial

Cain & Bultman joins Fuse Alliance

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman, a leading distributor of commercial and residential flooring, has recently joined Fuse Alliance, a collaborative network of commercial flooring contractors. "We...
Read more
Installation

FCITS to offer comprehensive training in March

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—FCITS (Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services) has announced its upcoming Complete Flooring Inspector Certification Course, taking place from March 3–7, here. This course includes...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The power of encouragement

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/1cetB-JkRhM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X