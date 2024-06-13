Zeftron’s Tim Blount announces retirement

By FCNews Staff
ZeftronDalton—After more than four decades with Zeftron nylon, Tim Blount announced his retirement, effective June 15.

“It has been an incredible journey and I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the partnership, trust and friendship we have shared over the years,” Blount said.

Blount joined BASF in 1978 to fine-tune and develop the infrastructure to launch the Six Again Recycling program nationwide, the first of its kind in the industry. His role evolved as he began managing a team of 15 marketing representatives in the United States and Canada who called on the A/D community to promote the attributes of Zeftron compared to the competition. Blount also worked with mill representatives during special events to help build relationships in specific regions and territories. He focused on nurturing these relationships, understanding the company’s requirements and delivering tailored solutions to address their needs.

Zeftron was purchased by Honeywell in 2005 and Shaw Industries in 2007. Blount has been a constant with Zeftron, as he has dedicated himself to promoting the brand, moving away from more technical work and into sales and marketing roles.

“What makes Zeftron unique is working with individual customers to meet specific needs or helping accommodate delivery needs for their customers,” Blount said. “It’s never been what can we offer you. It’s always been about what our customers need and how we can help.”

“Tim has been a mainstay in this industry for decades,” said Sherrel Hooie, business director, fiber and resin sales. “His commitment to the customer and his professionalism is unmatched. On a personal note, Tim’s drive and wise counsel have been invaluable to me over the years and he will be sorely missed.”

Zeftron is in the process of adding new personnel to support customer needs and plans to announce plans in the weeks ahead.

