Kährs’ Bud Lopez retires, promotions announced

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKährs' Bud Lopez retires, promotions announced
Bud Lopez
Bud Lopez

Pottsville, Pa.—Kährs Americas has announced the retirement of Bud Lopez, a valued member of the company since 1997. Lopez’s journey with Kährs began at the company’s first fully staffed warehouse here, where he helped lay the foundation for what would become a central part of Kährs’ operations.

Over his tenure, Lopez played a pivotal role in evolving Kährs’ logistics and operations. What started as a dedicated pick-and-pack and LTL shipment facility soon expanded to include a fully integrated sample department. According to the company, Lopez’s commitment to excellence has driven him to implement rigorous procedures to streamline processes, elevate efficiency and consistently deliver exceptional service to its customers. His dedication and tireless work ethic have set a benchmark that will be remembered long after his departure.

“Lopez’s legacy of hard work, dedication and unyielding focus on customer service has left a permanent mark on Kährs,” said Sean Brennan, president of Kährs Americas. “His contributions have helped shape who we are today and while his presence will be greatly missed, we wish him all the best as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement.”

Additionally, Kährs announced the promotion of two key individuals who it says will help carry Lopez’s legacy forward:

  • Kevin Weinus has been promoted to inventory and operations manager, where he will oversee the strategic management of Kährs’ inventory and operational processes in an effort to ensure excellence in service and logistics.
  • Diane Marquardt has been promoted to office and personnel manager, taking on responsibilities for administrative oversight and fostering a dynamic and efficient workplace environment.

“Weinus and Marquardt have consistently demonstrated leadership, dedication and a commitment to excellence,” Brennan said. “We are confident that their expertise will ensure a seamless transition and continued success in their respective roles.”

Previous article
Unilin Technologies to showcase new innovations at TISE
Next article
Tarkett leads workshop to design needs unique to senior living

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett leads workshop to design needs unique to senior living

FCNews Staff - 0
Springdale, Utah—Tarkett recently hosted 16 architecture and design partners and 14 owner, operator and developer partners in its “Senior Living Insights and Innovation Workshop,”...
Read more
Installation

Unilin Technologies to showcase new innovations at TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, announced its participation in two major industry events for this January: BAU Munich and...
Read more
News

Builder confidence steady as future optimism grows

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment held steady to end the year as high home prices and mortgage rates offset renewed hope about a better regulatory business...
Read more
News

WFCA announces FCITS acquisition

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced its acquisition of Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a leading certification body for flooring...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk Edge Summit seeks to set the tone

Reginald Tucker - 0
Denver—Mohawk is focused on supporting its Edge retailers with programs, products, plans and initiatives designed to prepare them for the upcoming selling season and...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What are your plans for 2025?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X