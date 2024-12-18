Kährs’ Bud Lopez retires, promotions announced

Pottsville, Pa.—Kährs Americas has announced the retirement of Bud Lopez, a valued member of the company since 1997. Lopez’s journey with Kährs began at the company’s first fully staffed warehouse here, where he helped lay the foundation for what would become a central part of Kährs’ operations.

Over his tenure, Lopez played a pivotal role in evolving Kährs’ logistics and operations. What started as a dedicated pick-and-pack and LTL shipment facility soon expanded to include a fully integrated sample department. According to the company, Lopez’s commitment to excellence has driven him to implement rigorous procedures to streamline processes, elevate efficiency and consistently deliver exceptional service to its customers. His dedication and tireless work ethic have set a benchmark that will be remembered long after his departure.

“Lopez’s legacy of hard work, dedication and unyielding focus on customer service has left a permanent mark on Kährs,” said Sean Brennan, president of Kährs Americas. “His contributions have helped shape who we are today and while his presence will be greatly missed, we wish him all the best as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement.”

Additionally, Kährs announced the promotion of two key individuals who it says will help carry Lopez’s legacy forward:

Kevin Weinus has been promoted to inventory and operations manager, where he will oversee the strategic management of Kährs’ inventory and operational processes in an effort to ensure excellence in service and logistics.

Diane Marquardt has been promoted to office and personnel manager, taking on responsibilities for administrative oversight and fostering a dynamic and efficient workplace environment.

“Weinus and Marquardt have consistently demonstrated leadership, dedication and a commitment to excellence,” Brennan said. “We are confident that their expertise will ensure a seamless transition and continued success in their respective roles.”