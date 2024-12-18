Unilin Technologies to showcase new innovations at TISE

Las Vegas—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, announced its participation in two major industry events for this January: BAU Munich and The International Surfaces Event (TISE), held here.

For the first time ever, Unilin Technologies will exhibit at BAU Munich, where visitors can discover its innovations in Hall A6, Booth 415. The company will then make its return to TISE with its largest booth to date.

“Our participation in BAU and TISE shows our commitment to advancing the flooring industry through innovation and collaboration,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing Director at Unilin Technologies. “We are excited to exhibit for the first time at BAU and, after so many successful exhibitions at TISE, we look forward to returning to Las Vegas and sharing our innovations with the industry on our biggest booth to date.”

According to the company, these trade shows offer an excellent platform for industry professionals and partners to explore its latest technologies. Highlights this year include Unilin’s refined pressed bevel solution for resilient flooring and advancements in its patented PVC-free flooring solutions—such as PET-based flooring and hybrid core technologies—offering versatile alternatives for resilient flooring.

The company will also showcase its ceramic SPC imitation—Unigrout and Flintile—with enhanced installation options and lacquering features for the Unigrout solution. Additionally, Unilin will present Unicoat, a water-repellent edge coating that is meant to upgrade wood-based flooring products and set new benchmarks for waterproof performance.

Visitors can also learn more about Unilin’s click systems, which were designed to significantly enhance product performance and quality. Special attention will be given to the exclusive services Unilin offers to distributors, importers and retailers in the flooring industry, as the company aims to demonstrate how it supports its partners in delivering quality products and overcoming market challenges.