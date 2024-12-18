Tarkett leads workshop to design needs unique to senior living

Springdale, Utah—Tarkett recently hosted 16 architecture and design partners and 14 owner, operator and developer partners in its “Senior Living Insights and Innovation Workshop,” a peer-to-peer thought leadership event. Hosted within Zion National Park here, the workshop offered a setting for industry leaders to inspire each other, inform senior living design and impact the industry.

“The setting was a perfect place to thoughtfully listen to and learn from each other and collaborate around solutions for the life plan communities we serve,” said Sandi Soraci, Tarkett’s director of segment strategy for healthcare and senior living. “It really renewed our shared passion for helping people age well in a purpose-built environment. The built environment, in all its forms, represents a very promising avenue for understanding and enhancing healthy aging among a growing and increasingly diverse older population.”

Lisa Warnock, principal owner of Glow Interior Designs, added, “I’m thrilled with where Tarkett’s going and how passionate the company seems to be about this industry, this market sector and doing good things.”

One of the key topics emphasized throughout the week was the need to better understand and meet the needs of the expanding middle market population in senior living. Dubbed by the industry as the “forgotten middle,” this group comprises a significant yet often overlooked demographic that falls between those who can afford high-end senior living and those who qualify for low-income options. Research suggests that this middle market will nearly double by 2033—reaching approximately 16 million adults over the age of 75.

“There’s a need to think differently on how to meet the middle market’s needs from a design and operational perspective,” Soraci said. “We must prioritize equitable design for all seniors.”

Discussions throughout the week culminated in a few additional key themes:

Design innovation: The need to rethink design and operations in senior living—such as moving away from traditional models toward more flexible, innovative and inclusive designs—that encourage mobility, social engagement and well-being.

The need to rethink design and operations in senior living—such as moving away from traditional models toward more flexible, innovative and inclusive designs—that encourage mobility, social engagement and well-being. Operational efficiency and cost reduction: The integration of design with operations to enhance efficiency, lower costs and improve resident experience. Ideas like reducing unnecessary square footage, eliminating underutilized spaces and integrating universal workers to handle multiple roles are said to be critical in achieving this.

The integration of design with operations to enhance efficiency, lower costs and improve resident experience. Ideas like reducing unnecessary square footage, eliminating underutilized spaces and integrating universal workers to handle multiple roles are said to be critical in achieving this. Human-centered approach: The importance of designing environments that are truly supportive of residents’ autonomy and well-being. This involves not just physical safety but also mental and emotional well-being, focusing on creating spaces that residents genuinely enjoy living in.

Above all, Soraci said a recurring theme was the importance of listening to various stakeholders. “[This workshop was] a great way to bring like-minded individuals together and start creating this think-tank environment where, although we’re competitors, we’re starting to hear from each other that we’re all worried about the same things,” added Corey Capello, an interior designer with HKS.

Following the event, Tarkett said it plans to continue driving conversations around purpose-built environments, the middle market and collaborating for a greater good.