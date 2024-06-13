Hallmark Floors partners with Compass Flooring Distributors

By FCNews Staff
Compass Flooring DistributorsCalhoun, Ga.—Hallmark Floors, a provider of innovative flooring solutions, announced that Compass Flooring Distributors has been appointed as a full-line distributor of all Hallmark products—throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida—effective immediately.

With its newly opened warehouse near here, accessibility to Hallmark’s flooring collections will be enhanced and provide retail partners with an expanded range of options to meet their customers’ needs.

Retail partners interested in learning more about Hallmark Floors’ product offerings through Compass Distribution can contact the main office at Hallmark or reach out to Compass Flooring directly for assistance with their flooring needs.

