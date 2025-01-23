Torlys, Roomvo partner to enhance customer experience

Toronto—Torlys, a leader in innovative flooring solutions, has partnered with visualization platform Roomvo in an effort to improve the shopping experience for dealers and customers alike. This collaboration is said to bring advanced visualization tools that allow dealers to offer an immersive and tech-driven shopping experience.

Through this partnership, dealers and their customers will gain access to a suite of advanced features designed to simplify the flooring selection process, including:

Room visualization: Customers can visualize Torlys products in their own spaces by uploading a photo.

Product comparison: Easily compare different Torlys products side by side for improved decision-making.

Virtual samples: Experience lifelike product textures and appearances with virtual samples, eliminating the need to wait for physical samples.

“Torlys is a trusted brand and leader in bringing innovative products of unparallelled quality to the market,” said Jeano Bejjani, vice president of marketing, Torlys. “This renewed partnership with Roomvo underscores our dedication to supporting dealers and their customers across every facet of our business. We’re excited to help customers instantly and realistically visualize flooring in their own space, on their own device right at their fingertips. This innovation accelerates the discovery and decision-making stages of their shopping journey, enabling them to find the perfect Torlys floor.”

The company’s product catalog is also now available on Roomvo’s dealer platform, enabling dealers to showcase and visualize products on their websites for free. “We’re delighted to partner with Torlys to bring cutting-edge visualization technology to their network of dealers,” said Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo. “Roomvo’s tools are designed to help retailers create outstanding customer experiences and we’re excited to see how this partnership will enhance the way Torlys products are showcased and sold.”

According to the company, this collaboration reinforces its commitment to leading the flooring industry in technological advancements while providing its dealers with a competitive edge in the marketplace.