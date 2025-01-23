Obituary: Joel Lefkowitz, 66

Joel Lefkowitz, 66, former owner/CEO of Hoboken Floors, passed away on Jan. 16. Lefkowitz and his brother Ira acquired Hoboken Floors in 1996 and the operation to become the largest flooring distributor in the U.S. After Ira Lefkowitz stepped down, Joel was named CEO. Later, Lefkowitz served as president of Allstate Flooring, a Mullican Flooring-owned distribution center.

Born on May 31, 1958, to Mildred Sakosits and William Lefkowitz and later cherished by his stepfather John Sakosits. Lefkowitz was the beloved husband of Karen Mansour Lefkowitz and a devoted father to Eryn Phillips and Ian Lefkowitz. He was a loving stepfather to Zach Mansour. Lefkowitz was a proud and adoring grandfather to Soren, Harlow and Elliot and step-grandfather to Karen and Sari. He was a devoted brother to Ira and Marc Lefkowitz.

Lefkowitz was deeply loved as a father, stepfather, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Joel’s honor to the American Cancer Society to support cancer research and those in need. Donate here.

