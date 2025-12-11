Obituary: Michael Goldberg, flooring retail icon

Michael Goldberg, flooring industry retail icon who built RiteRug from a $20 million business to over $600 million, passed away on Dec. 10 after battling an illness. He was 78.

“My dad was an icon, a legend in the business,” Mickey Goldberg, chairman and CEO, told FCNews. “I’ve been by his side full time at RiteRug since 1989 watching him grow this business from $20 million to well over $600 million. We will honor his memory at RiteRug by doing exactly what he would expect us to do—which is offering the best price and best service and continuing to grow this business.”

Mickey Goldberg said the company has had its succession plan in place for a very long time, and there will be no changes in management.

Legacy of growth

Goldberg’s father, Duke, and uncle, Stanley, started the company in 1934 selling linoleum pieces, tile and used rugs. By the time Michael Goldberg was 15, he was ready to embark on his flooring career; by 1969, he was working full time running the company. When Duke Goldberg was drafted in to the U.S. Army that year, his sister, Janet, stepped in to keep the operation going. Janet ran the company during World War II. After Duke Goldberg returned from service in 1971, he picked up where he had left off. In 1981 Duke bought out Stanley, paving the way for Michael Goldberg to eventually take over a few years later.

In the subsequent years, the business achieved unprecedented growth as it seamlessly navigated through the ebb and flow of economic cycles and recessionary pressure. In the mid-1990s, RiteRug had grown to be an impressive $40 million business operating almost exclusively in Ohio. Ten years later, it was a diversified $80 million business operating out of 11 states and 32 locations. During that time, it expanded from its retail roots into new construction, commercial, property management, floor care/maintenance, on-site hardwood staining and refinishing, window treatments and to-the-trade wholesale divisions.

Much of that growth came organically rather than through acquisition. Similarly, RiteRug hired and groomed its own top employees who grew into division leaders and executives in their own right.

In August 2018, Goldberg was honored with Floor Covering News’ seventh annual Al Wahnon Lifetime Achievement Award. He was the first retailer to win the award.