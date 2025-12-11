Elias Wilf earns Mannington’s John B. Campbell Award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsElias Wilf earns Mannington's John B. Campbell Award
Elias Wilf president Jeff Striegel and SVP of sales Todd Lyons hold the John B. Campbell Award, surrounded by Mannington executives and Wilf personnel.

Salem, N.J.—Elias Wilf Corp., a top-20 distributor, earned the John B. Campbell Award from Mannington Mills. This annual award recognizes the Mannington distributor partner with the best overall performance and honors the company values that former chairman John B. “Johnny” Campbell held so dear. It celebrates a partner whose strategy, goals, values and culture align with Mannington’s vision.

“Elias Wilf has won this award five times, which is a testament to the work of the entire Wilf team led by Jeff Striegel,” said Zack Zehner, chairman of the board at Mannington. “It is a team effort and we work closely throughout the year to make sure we move in the same direction. The relationship is based on mutual respect and trust and a passion for being the best in the business.”

Both companies celebrated their 110th anniversary in 2025, which underscored the shared synergies between them.

“Elias Wilf is honored to receive such a prestigious award and we extend our appreciation to the customers who made it possible,” Striegel said. “Elias Wilf is fortunate to share a commitment to the independent flooring dealer with a company such as Mannington.”

