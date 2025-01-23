Conference Education announced for Coverings 2025

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest world class showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone in North America, has announced its lineup of educational opportunities for Coverings 2025. The tradeshow will take place April 29 – May 2, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) here.

Coverings 2025 is set to offer attendees an array of educational experiences—including live demonstrations, interactive learning sessions, expert Q&A panels, partner-led education, live podcasts and more. These opportunities are intended for various business segments of the tile and stone industry—including architecture and design—meant to equip professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills to elevate work and grow businesses.

“We are proud to provide a platform where professionals can engage through groundbreaking ideas, innovative techniques and eye-catching trends to inspire their growth and success,” said Jamie Rich, show director for Coverings 2025. “Showgoers will have unparalleled opportunities to personalize their educational experiences by attending sessions focused on one or more of Coverings’ four core tenets—including ‘Sustainability,’ ‘Health and Wellness,’ ‘Outdoor Spaces’ and ‘Timeless Luxury,’—choosing topics most relevant to their interests and professional goals.”

Education at Coverings 2025—comprising nearly 30 unique sessions on a wide range of enriching topics—was designed to foster career advancement, business development and increased revenue for tile and stone industry members and stakeholders. The sessions are strategically organized into three key learning tracks—Installation and Fabrication, Materials and Trends and Workforce and Profits—meant to ensure a well-rounded and impactful learning experience for all participants.

For the full list of educational opportunities, visit here.

Color/design future trends: Welcome home

This highly anticipated session on day 1 of Coverings 2025—from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EDT—will be presented by Leatrice (Lee) Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. Eiseman will unveil Pantone’s 2025 color forecast, “Welcome Home,” a theme that is meant to reflect the evolving role of home as a space for living, working, entertaining and finding rest. The presentation will explore how residential warmth is increasingly influencing contract and commercial interiors in an effort to create more welcoming environments across design sectors. Showgoers will gain valuable insights regarding major trend directions and actionable strategies to resonate with clients and stay ahead of future design trends.

Economic outlook 2025: Challenges and opportunities in tile, stone and flooring industries

Day 2 of this event from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. will feature author, speaker and columnist Gene Marks will lead the session—alongside industry experts Joe Lundgren of JLC Consult and Santo Torcivia of Torcivia Marketing Insights—providing a comprehensive forecast of the national economy and construction market. Attendees will gain insights into key trends, metrics and strategies that smart companies are adopting to address current issues. Presenters will dive into the ceramic tile and floor sector, including updates on the latest government initiatives, first-quarter data and emerging market dynamics impacting growth and profitability. This session is designed to ensure those in attendance leave equipped with the strategic knowledge to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing market.

Shifting landscapes: Business consolidation in the tile and stone industry

A game-changing panel session on Day 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., will examine the ongoing wave of consolidation reshaping the tile and stone industry. The session, moderated by Kemp Harr of Floor Focus and Bart Bettiga of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), will review the driving forces behind these changes such as acquisitions by private equity groups and strategic mergers among industry players. Panelists will discuss how consolidation is affecting companies of all sizes—from distributors to contractors and fabricators—highlighting the opportunities and challenges it creates across the workforce, supply chain and customer relationships. Participants are meant to walk away with actionable knowledge about the long-term implications for competition, innovation and the future of the tile industry, providing a comprehensive perspective on one of the most transformative trends shaping the industry today.

Building safe and stylish homes: The role of tile and stone in aging in place

Day 3 of Coverings 2025 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., will explore the essentials of aging in place design, as well as using thoughtfully chosen tile and stone to enhance both safety and style in universal living spaces. This presentation, led by Sydney Hughes, CAP, founder and chief executive officer of Senior Proof, is meant to investigate the key design principles for aging in place, focusing on selecting materials that prioritize slip-resistance, durability and comfort. Attendees can learn best practices for creating adaptable spaces that ensure safety and comfortability.

The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS), a Coverings 2025 educational partner, will present “How to be a professional architectural sales rep to develop ‘bullet proof’ specifications and get the order,” on Monday, April 28, one day before Coverings 2025 officially opens. UofCTS trainers Vince Moiso and Donato Pompo will present a four-hour workshop live, focusing on the fundamentals of being a professional and successful architectural sales representative.

Coverings 2025 is also partnering with The Architect’s Newspaper to bring a special edition of Facades+ to attendees on Wednesday, April 30. “Facades+ Orlando” will feature a half-day program of design case studies and educational sessions by leading architects, engineers and contractors (AEC) on the latest in facades technology, materials and best practices. Attendees can earn three Health, Safety and Welfare (HSW) credits from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), learn from AEC leaders and explore materials with full access to Coverings.

The Podcast Studio is also making a highly anticipated return to Coverings 2025—offering established podcasters from the tile, stone, design and construction industries unique and no-cost opportunity to record episodes live during the four-day event. Attendees are invited to drop by the Coverings 2025 Podcast Studio to experience live recordings and gain essential knowledge as podcasters create fresh episodes on the spot.