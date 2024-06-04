Hallmark Floors partners with Diamond W Flooring

Ontario, Canada—Hallmark Floors has appointed Diamond W Flooring as a full line distributor of all Hallmark products, effective immediately. This partnership will enhance accessibility to premium flooring collections and provide retail partners with an expanded range of options to meet its customers’ needs.

Diamond W Flooring, known for its commitment to excellence and customer service, will now offer a comprehensive selection of Hallmark Floors products, including handcrafted wood floor collections designed to elevate the aesthetic appeal of diverse homes and interiors.

Retail partners interested in learning more about Hallmark Floors’ product offerings through Diamond W Flooring can contact the main office at Hallmark or reach out to Diamond W Flooring directly for assistance with any flooring needs.