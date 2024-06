Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk enhanced spaces for living, healing and education on the award-winning home improvement show Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV. The program selected SolidTech Premier featuring Signature HDX for its recent renovation of Atlanta’s Wellspring Living, a facility offering comprehensive recovery services for human trafficking survivors.

Watch to learn more about Wellspring Living’s mission and Mohawk’s commitment to a Culture of Care: Designing Spaces of hope and Mohawk.