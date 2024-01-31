Mohawk officially launches SolidTech Premier

By FCNews Staff
SolidTech Premier Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has officially launched its SolidTech Premier with Signature HDX as “the next diamond” of the industry. It is said to feature the highest level of signature design, texture and color detail exclusively for resilient flooring.

“SolidTech Premier with Signature HDX represents our relentless drive to innovate and ensure our retailers have a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of marketing, hard surface. “Launched in 2022, Signature Technology was just the beginning. Signature HDX is a momentous advancement that allows us to break down barriers of the resilient category and unlock features of natural hardwood that could not be replicated—until now.”

Signature HDX captures the design of natural wood, scanning, cataloging and preserving the detail and variety common to each wood species. The 75 layers of texture are transferred to each flooring plank. Signature HDX’s high-definition color process offers extreme color clarity and no loss of color detail.

“To explain this technology, ‘The Next Diamond’ campaign compares Signature HDX to man-made diamonds,” Arnold explained. “Diamonds are universally recognized as beautiful and now Signature HDX brings diamond level clarity to SolidTech Premier.”

With 14 SKUs, SolidTech Premier with Signature HDX showcases sought-after oak styles with a variety of rustic and clean visuals, along with true white visuals not currently on the market.

“Nature has a variety of colors and textures, but resilient products are traditionally very uniform,” said Adam Ward, vice president of product management, resilient. “With Signature HDX, we are about 15 years ahead of the industry. We are opening new doors that will raise design standards with consumers and provide profit opportunities for retailers.”

The product launch will be supported in store through a flexible merchandising unit with the largest samples Mohawk has to offer. SolidTech Premier sample sizes are 35% larger so consumers can see the color and finish variation of Signature HDX. Additionally, retailers will have access to a full assortment of “The Next Diamond” advertising assets available in the Mohawk Ad Center as well as full-service marketing support through Edge Local Advertising.

