Lunada Bay Tile names Chris Moderwell regional sales manager

Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Corporation has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Chris Moderwell as the Southeast and Texas regional sales manager.

Moderwell will work closely with distribution and retail clients to provide product knowledge, marketing solutions, customer service and growth opportunities in support of the sales and promotion of Lunada Bay Corporation products. Lunada Bay Corporation encompasses the flagship brand of Lunada Bay Tile and Driftwood Design Labs.

“Chris’ experience and expertise have already made him a key addition to the Lunada Bay Corporation team,” said Chris Brown, North American sales director for Lunada Bay Corporation. “We view his role as part of an ongoing commitment to the Southeast and Texas markets and we are excited to have found a local leader who is well established in the regions and shares our focus on serving customers.”

Based in East Fla., Moderwell brings extensive and deep knowledge with 20 years in the ceramic and glass tile industry. Prior to joining Lunada Bay Corporation, he was strategic sales manager for American Glass Mosaics, and the decade prior to that, the Florida regional sales manager for Bisazza.

Lunada Bay Corporation is well known for its extensive tile designs and unique products. Lunada Bay Tile creates handcrafted glass, stone, ceramic and concrete tile with an emphasis on artistic simplicity, texture and color. The name Lunada Bay Tile honors the Palos Verdes Peninsula of Los Angeles and exhibits the brand’s design philosophy: to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern influences while exploring the boundaries of material possibilities.

Driftwood Design Lab’s collections are designed in-house and available exclusively through DDL distributors and dealers. Both Lunada Bay Tile and Driftwood Design Lab are part of the Lunada Bay Corporation and share a dedication to authentic design, unique products and customer satisfaction.