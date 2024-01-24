Diamond W enters into partnership with Hallmark Floors

City of Industry, Calif.—Diamond W has entered into a distribution partnership with Hallmark Floors, an innovative leader in hardwood flooring. This strategic relationship allows Diamond W to further expand its portfolio of high-end, premium hardwoods.

“I have long been an admirer of Hallmark and their beautiful floors,” said Paul Walker, president of Diamond W. “We are thrilled to be working with Tony Pan and his team to bring Hallmark to our customers.”

Initially, Diamond W will offer three Hallmark collections, Serenity, Avenue and Alta Vista, to our customers in California, Arizona and Nevada and ultimately will be a full-line stocking distributor for the entire Hallmark hardwood portfolio. Hallmark is recognized for design and innovation and is one of the leading hardwood brands in North America.

“We are keenly enthusiastic about our partnership with Diamond W,” said Mark Casper, Hallmark VP of sales and marketing. “With a shared commitment to delivering superior hardwood flooring solutions and an emphasis on building lasting relationships, we are poised to exceed expectations and drive success in the market.”