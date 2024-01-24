ASID Inside SURFACES Tour announces 13 brands as featured stops

Las Vegas—ASID Inside SURFACES Tours is announcing the 13 brands selected for its inaugural series of tours taking place during The International Surface Event (TISE), on January 24-26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

A joint venture between The International Surface Event (TISE) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), the ASID Inside SURFACES Tour includes free tours pairing insightful educational segments with exciting brand discoveries, over a two-day events program that will deliver curated, guided stops at leading surface manufacturers where ASID designer members will experience TISE like never before.

“I am thrilled to be kicking off the launch of this new partnership and to be working with tour hosts Wendy Glaister and Shane Jones for the opportunity to bring ASID members together to experience SURFACES,” shared Michelle Swayze, senior marketing manager, Informa Markets. “Our goal at TISE has always been to inspire design, surface and construction professionals by connecting them with the leading surface, stone, tile and mosaic exhibitors, while our programming delivers insightful education, events and certification programs.”

ASID Inside SURFACES Tour is designed to inspire ASID designer members with new resources and exciting product discoveries from the leading manufacturers and distributors of hard and soft surface brands from around the world. Exhibitors at TISE include more than 600 of the top surface, stone, tile, rugs and mosaic brands who display their most innovative and newest collections, as well as showcasing unique installations and design techniques.

“As a past president of the ASID CA/Central Nevada Chapter, I am so excited to do a deep dive into Surfaces right here in our region!” shared ASID Inside SURFACES tour host Wendy Glaister, Allied ASID, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors. “Jamie Stringham, current regional ASID Central California/Nevada President & founder/owner of Interior Dynamics has graciously chosen to co-host my tour. Between the two of us, we have had some great experiences with the brands we plan to visit. We are really looking forward to introducing participants to the resources we love as well as ASID Industry Partners and to expanding ASID designers’ resources in 2024. The joy of camaraderie and best practices sharing is just icing on the cake!”

ASID designer members from any chapter who are in good standing, are asked to sign up to participate in one of two curated and guided half-day tour options, either on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25 or the morning of Friday, January 26. Tour guests receive a free three-day exhibit hall pass to the show, experience the newest trends in hard and soft surfaces, attend educational events, as well as gain access to an exclusive VIP Lounge for refreshment and group networking. Tour participants will be provided with personalized introductions to each of the hand-selected brands during a 20 minute presentation where representatives educate tour guests about their company’s features, benefits, products and services.

“We are thrilled with the quality of hard and soft surface brands that registered to be a part of the first-ever ASID Inside SURFACES Tour,” shared Shane Jones, ASID Allied, Sr. Mgr of Development, Industry Partnerships at ASID and ASID Inside SURFACES tour host. “Through careful consideration and deliberation we are excited to partner with thirteen brands on our inaugural tour. These tours will also help us connect, build and foster stronger relationships with surfaces brands that will help to diversify our members’ design businesses and to grow their resources within the kitchen & bath industry.”

Curated tours – brands announced: Amer Rugs, Cambria, Cameo Studios, Creative Touch Rugs, COVER (Rug Magazine) – COVER Connect Luxury Rug Pavilion, Emser Tile, Grassi Pietre-Vicenza, Marquis Industries, Mohawk, Schluter Systems, Stanton Flooring, Ventique and Louisville Tile—which will highlight their newest collaboration and the launch of Jennifer Farrell’s Livable Luxury Tile Collection and serve as the official launch for the SURFACES Show Home by Jennifer Farrell Reveal in booth 5613.

“I’m so incredibly excited about this tour,” said celebrity television host, interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell, whose expertise in creating acclaimed interiors is applauded as a tastemaker and style leader and who serves on the TISE Advisory Council. “My goal has always been to bring the top Interior Designers to TISE because there is no interior design that isn’t based first in the world of surfaces. Every designer needs to know what the hottest new releases are in stone, tile and flooring—and TISE leads that exploration like no other event in the country. And to personally share a first look at my spring 2024 Collection with Louisville Tile, plus guide an exclusive peek inside our new Surfaces Show Home Concept Reveal, for me this is a dream merge of design, education and innovation.”

ASID Inside SURFACES Tour tour producer Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency,and tour hosts, Wendy Glaister and Shane Jones work in tandem to map out the tour stops, and teach tour participants how to navigate North America’s largest surface event, TISE, like a pro. Wendy and Shane, who are both experienced tour hosts, will also share expert advice on their experience producing tours and connecting with brands. Wendy will also share insights into her decades-long career as an award-winning interior and kitchen & bath designer and her experiences working with hard and soft surfaces.

SURFACES, home to the broadest and most in-depth display and resource center of soft and hard surface materials and services in North America, is held annually as a mega event underneath The International Surface Event (TISE) branding. This event includes SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo. It offers design, surface and construction professionals access to over 600 leading surface, stone, tile and mosaic exhibitors, and delivers insightful education, events and certification programs.

Each SURFACES show held annually attracts tens of thousands of industry professionals who come to buy, learn and network with thought-leaders, trend-setters and industry experts providing an abundance of products and fresh ideas. SURFACES offers wall-to-wall innovation and brand discovery. The International Surface Event show floor is packed with flooring, hardwood, LVP, carpet and rugs, as well as the largest SURFACES exhibit hall yet! Take advantage of the ultimate array of products, resources and education for industry pros with these special opportunities: 600+ of industry manufacturers, NWFA Hardwood Pavilion, COVER Connect Luxury Rug Pavilion, Wools Pavilion, Sessions at the SURFACES Theatre, Startup Station featuring new business launches, Puppy Love Wellness Lounge, Live Demos on the TISE Live Demo Stage, National Installer of the Year Competition, happy hours, parties and networking galore!